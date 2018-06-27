2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia, Stelvio add Ti Sport Carbon package

Alfa Romeo

In addition to the blacked-out Nero Edizione models, the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will also add a new option package called Ti Sport Carbon. It builds on the existing racy-looking Ti Sport pack with some carbon-fiber goodies that should help your 280-horsepower Alfa Romeo look more like the 505-horsepower Quadrifoglio version. Alfa Romeo officials say about 10 percent of all Giulia sales have been the racy Quadrifoglio model so far.

Specifically, Ti Sport Carbon features a V scudetto grille, mirror caps and interior trim done up in carbon fiber, as well as blacked-out exhaust tips. The Giulia Ti Sport Carbon wears 19-inch five-hole dark wheels, a leather-wrapped dashboard and illuminated carbon-fiber door sills. The Stelvio gets 20-inch wheels and puddle lights. Pricing isn't available for the packages yet, though Alfa does caution that the Ti Sport Carbon will be a "late availability" addition to the 2019 model year.

One other welcome change for both models is that support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will now be standard. It's currently a paid option. You'll also be able to option heated rear seats in both vehicles. And on both Quadrifoglio models, red brake calipers with white script Alfa Romeo logos are now standard.

An even more interesting change is the addition of a rear-wheel-drive Stelvio. Currently, all Stelvios come with all-wheel drive (branded Q4), but for 2019, the base Alfa Romeo Stelvio will come with rear-wheel drive. AWD will be an option on the base trim and remains standard on the Ti and Quadrifoglio. We'll be curious to hear how the RWD version's 0-to-60 mph times and fuel efficiency might change. The current all-wheel-drive Stelvio returns 22 miles per gallon city and 28 mpg highway, and hits 60 mph in a claimed 5.4 seconds.

Don't think that Alfa Romeo has forgotten its 4C sports car. For 2019, the coupe and Spider add a backup camera as standard -- because it's now required by law on all cars -- which will transform the act of parking the midengined toy from "guess-and-check" to "possible." Cruise control and rear parking sensors are also now standard, having previously been part of the Convenience Group option package.