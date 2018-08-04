Airstream is making its Classic trailer a whole lot smarter

Airstream trailers are pretty lust-worthy items all on their own, but now the company is seeking to make them even more attractive by throwing a bunch of smart-home tech at them with its new Airstream Smart Control system.

Think of Airstream Smart Control as being like the Tesla app, but for your travel trailer. I'll explain. In the past, you'd have to be physically inside your trailer to change things like adjusting the heating or cooling settings, opening vents, retracting or deploying the awning and so forth. But now you can do it remotely from an app on your phone.

Airstream

Another cool feature of the Smart Control app is that it allows you to monitor things like battery levels, propane levels and water tank levels remotely. This is especially helpful if you store your trailer somewhere away from your home and you want to make sure it's totally ready to go before you're trying to get away for the weekend.

The system also allows your trailer to connect to Wi-Fi or 4G LTE cellular, the latter of which is included in your trailer purchase for a year. Some would argue that having this kind of connectivity onboard sort of negates the point of camping, but we'll leave those Luddites to their surplus pup tents and fire drills.

The 2019 Airstream Classic is definitely not cheap, with a starting price of around $150,000, but clearly, Airstream is trying to give you a lot for your money beyond the sweet aluminum exterior and American craftsmanship, plus living (even part-time) in a design icon has got to count for something, right?