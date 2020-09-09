Tesla Battery Day Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2021 Ford Bronco 2021 Ford Bronco pricing 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Ram's 6.7-liter Cummins diesel gets a recall for an oiling issue

The vehicle might not be flowing enough engine oil on startup, and this can cause damage.

2019 Ram 3500

With great power (and torque) comes great responsibility to make sure oil gets where it needs to be.

Ram's 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine as found in the 2019 and 2020 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 models is getting a recall thanks to an issue involving its computer-controlled warmup procedure, FCA announced Wednesday.

According to an FCA representative, the recall affects 32,318 vehicles in total, approximately one-third of which are still in dealer's hands. The issue stems from insufficient oil flow governed by the engine computer during vehicle startup, which can starve rod bearings and cause serious damage. 

Luckily, the fix for this problem is an easy one, and it just involves bringing your truck to a dealer so they can reflash your vehicle's computer with new software. As always, as it's a recall, the service is free.

FCA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirm that there have been no reported injuries resulting from this issue, which is always nice to hear. Mailers are expected to start making their way to owners of affected vehicles beginning Thursday.

2019 Ram HD brings a handsome face, 1,000 lb-ft of torque...
