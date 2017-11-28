2018 Volkswagen Tiguan to get R-Line package

Just don't expect any performance upgrades. This snazzy package is all about looks.

Volkswagen
SUVs

Volkswagen is putting the sporty R-Line treatment on yet another model. Previously limited to the 2018 Atlas and Passat, the flashy R-line appearance package will also grace the Tiguan come the new year.

Available on SEL and SEL Premium trim lines, the R-Line package doesn't add any oomph to the Tiguan's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. You can expect the same 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque and the option of all-wheel drive. Instead, think of the R-Line package as a few pieces of souped-up visual flair for the SUV.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
13
R-Line package makes the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan a sleek SUV

Those who opt for the R-Line will get unique front and rear bumper with front air intakes and a gloss black diffuser in the rear. Wheel arches are highlighted by body-color extensions and there is a choice of 19- or 20-inch wheels. As per usual, you get your fancy R-Line badging.

Inside is more badging, natch, as well as a black headliner and some spiffy stainless-steel pedal covers and door sills.

The R-Line package on the SEL trim includes VW's ParkPilot technology and adds $1,795 to the bottom line. If the SEL Premium is your bag, expect a slightly lower premium of $1,495.

The 2018 Tiguan R-Line will be available in the first quarter of 2018. 

LA Auto Show 2017

Roadshow brings you the latest news from the 2017 LA Auto Show.

All LA Auto Show 2017 Stories

More stories

Next Article: Tesla's all-electric semi truck will start at $150,000
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF