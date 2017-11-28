Volkswagen is putting the sporty R-Line treatment on yet another model. Previously limited to the 2018 Atlas and Passat, the flashy R-line appearance package will also grace the Tiguan come the new year.
Available on SEL and SEL Premium trim lines, the R-Line package doesn't add any oomph to the Tiguan's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. You can expect the same 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque and the option of all-wheel drive. Instead, think of the R-Line package as a few pieces of souped-up visual flair for the SUV.
Those who opt for the R-Line will get unique front and rear bumper with front air intakes and a gloss black diffuser in the rear. Wheel arches are highlighted by body-color extensions and there is a choice of 19- or 20-inch wheels. As per usual, you get your fancy R-Line badging.
Inside is more badging, natch, as well as a black headliner and some spiffy stainless-steel pedal covers and door sills.
The R-Line package on the SEL trim includes VW's ParkPilot technology and adds $1,795 to the bottom line. If the SEL Premium is your bag, expect a slightly lower premium of $1,495.
The 2018 Tiguan R-Line will be available in the first quarter of 2018.
