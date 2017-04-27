Small bumps keep the 2018 Toyota Yaris nice and cheap

One of America's least expensive cars just underwent a refresh, but it managed to avoid a large price adjustment in the process.

The 2018 Toyota Yaris will start at $15,635 for its base L trim, an increase of $385 over the previous model. That's for a three-door hatchback with a manual transmission. An automatic-transmission, three-door Yaris L will set you back $16,385 and moving up to a five-door brings the price to $16,760 -- both of those prices are also $385 higher than last year.

Enlarge Image Toyota

That money goes towards its refresh, which includes a new front fascia, a new rear end with updated taillights, a steering wheel with audio controls and some new analog gauges. The base Yaris also receives a new 6.1-inch Entune touchscreen infotainment system.

The mid-range LE, which shares nearly all of its updates with the L, starts at $17,285 for the three-door and $17,660 for the five-door. Both of these cars are $375 more expensive than last year. There is no manual-transmission option available for LE models.

Opt for the top-trim Yaris SE, and you get a sportier exterior, larger wheels and a 7.0-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, HD radio and the ability to use a paired smartphone as a navigation system. The SE is only available in five-door configuration. A stick-shift Yaris SE will run $18,260, and opting for an automatic brings the price up to $19,060.

Both SE models feature price increases of $1,060 for the 2018 model year. No matter which one you choose, though, the 2018 Yaris will hit dealerships this summer.