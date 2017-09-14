2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure can be yours for $27,700

Later this month, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure will arrive at dealers wearing a base price of $27,700 for the front-wheel-drive model, while all-wheel-drive versions will begin at $28,400. Destination costs are an additional $995.

We got our first glimpse at the new trim level, with its slightly higher ride height and ground clearance, earlier this year at the Chicago Auto Show. A tow prep package is standard with an upgraded radiator and additional engine oil and transmission fluid coolers. Front-wheel cars can tow up to 2,900 pounds, while all-wheel-drive examples are good to pull 3,500 pounds.

Like all RAV4s, the Adventure comes standard with Trailer Sway Control and Hill-Start Assist Control.

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Visually setting the Adventure apart from other trims are 18-inch black aluminum wheels, larger fender flares, lower body guards and special badges. For a more aggressive look, black headlight bezels, fog light surrounds and roof rack are also included.

The cabin is dressed with unique carbon-fiber-like trim pieces, Adventure door sills, all-weather floor and cargo mats and a leather-wrapped shift knob. For an additional power source when out in the middle of nowhere camping, a 120-volt cargo area power outlet is standard.

Options include heated front fabric seats and a heated leather steering wheel, which are part of a new cold weather package.

Toyota will offer the RAV4 Adventure in five colors: Black, Magnetic Grey Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Super White and Ruby Flare Pearl.