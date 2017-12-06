2018 Ram ProMaster vans recalled over airbag fears

The recall monster seems to be rearing its ugly head once again this year, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announcing an airbag-related recall for 3,514 of its 2018 Ram ProMaster work vans.

The ProMaster recall stems from the possible use of an incorrect rivet fastener that may cause the vehicle's plastic door-mounted side-impact airbag sensor housing to crack, potentially rendering the airbag ineffective during specific types of crashes. The fix entails the replacement of both front-door airbag sensor housings by dealers.

Enlarge Image Ram

Chrysler has released the list of affected VINs to NHTSA's searchable database, allowing owners to see if their van is affected by the recall, though they should also expect to receive recall notices by mail starting in January 2018.

This year has been a rough one for FCA recalls. In September, there was the massive fire-hazard recall of over 400,000 Ram trucks involving defective water pumps, as well as October's 710,000-SUV brake booster recall. In addition, Chrysler suffered multiple recalls on its Pacifica minivan, as well as recalls related to the Takata airbag debacle that sent shockwaves throughout the industry.