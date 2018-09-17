2018 Ram Power Wagon gets dusty with new Mojave Sand option

Ram

Buyers considering the tough and capable Ram 2500 Power Wagon now have an extra option package from which to select. No, it's not even more capability. Rather, the new Mojave Sand option dresses up the burly off-roader in a new paint scheme and new wheels.

Specifically, this package marks the first time Ram has offered one of its Heavy Duty trucks in the Mojave Sand scheme. The color has proven popular with buyers looking for off-road-capable trucks, with Ram noting that it's "the fastest-moving color" on the smaller Ram 1500 Rebel. To go along with the new paint, the Mojave Sand scheme pairs with new black wheels.

Of course, the Mojave Sand package doesn't only include the aforementioned dress-up bits. Buyers also receive the Power Wagon's Heavy Duty Luxury package, which comprises LED lighting in the bed, power heated/folding mirrors and a garage door opener.

That's atop all the capability and features you get in a standard Ram Power Wagon. Briefly, the four-wheel-drive truck boasts locking front and rear axles, a 12,000-pound winch, 33-inch off-road tires and a 6.4-liter V8 engine. When Roadshow's resident off-roader, Emme Hall, drove a Power Wagon, she reported that it, "has the capability to get you anywhere you want to go, regardless of terrain."

You'll have to act fast if you want in on the Mojave Sand package, however, as Ram plans to offer it only during the fourth quarter of this year. It'll be a $795 option, on top of the Power Wagon's starting price of $56,525 with destination.