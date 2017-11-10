2018 Ram Hydro Blue Sport is a rolling Eifel 65 tribute

Rarely do I look at a car and say, "This is the perfect vehicle for Tobias Fünke," but today is that day, and it's all thanks to the 2018 Ram 1500.

Ram this week unveiled the 2018 Hydro Blue Sport special edition. This will be the final Sport-based special edition of the year, and it appears that Ram saved its craziest color for last.

Enlarge Image Ram

As you can tell from even the most cursory of glances, this is one seriously blue truck. The body is blue, the grille is blue, the mirrors and door handles are blue. That monochromatic hue makes its way inside the truck, as well. You'll find blue in the stitching, the headrest logos and the instrument panel bezels.

Thankfully, Ram realized that it needed to add a splash of a second color in there. You'll find black accents on the hood, grille, Ram badges and headlights. The interior headliner is black, too. Buyers can also opt for gloss black aluminum wheels and black side steps. There are some techier options in there, too, like air suspension and parking sensors.

Fans of the color blue can add this hue to the Ram 1500 Sport in crew-cab configuration with the short bed and a 5.7-liter V8. The only real option for the body and what lies underneath is a choice between two- and four-wheel drive. If you want to put this blue behemoth in your driveway, pricing starts at $46,060. Only 2,000 examples will be made available when it goes on sale this month.