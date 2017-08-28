Trucks and agriculture go hand in hand, so it's a little surprising that it took until 2017 for an automaker to market a truck specifically for agriculture, but that changes with the introduction of the 2018 Ram Harvest Edition.

The 2018 Ram Harvest Edition is a special edition that can be applied to just about every truck Ram makes. You can get it for the 1500, 2500 or 3500, no matter the cab configuration, box length or the engine under the hood.

As with many other Ram special editions, there aren't many changes beyond aesthetics. The ride height is increased by 1 inch, and the 1500 Harvest Edition gets off-road tires, while heavy-duty variants receive tires for both on- and off-road excursions. All Harvest Edition trucks also receive a spray-in bedliner, black tubular side steps, a fold-out bumper step, skid plates, tow hooks and heated seats. Heavy-duty trucks also get a camera that looks into the bed.

The exterior features a bunch of chrome brightwork, including in the grille and on the bumpers. There are 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels available. Two new exterior colors are available, named after agriculture companies -- Case IH Red and New Holland Blue.

Inside, Harvest Edition trucks feature an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot.

Ram's Harvest Edition trucks go on sale in the third quarter of 2017. The light-duty version starts at $39,910, while heavy-duty variants start at $46,235.