2018 Nissan Rogue marks US debut of semi-autonomous ProPilot

Nissan was quick to point out that its semi-autonomous ProPilot Assist highway system would be available on the 2018 Nissan Leaf. But that won't be the first Nissan in the US to carry this tech.

The 2018 Nissan Rogue, which goes on sale Oct. 24, will be the first vehicle in the US to carry ProPilot Assist. It's available on the SL Platinum Package trim, which is expected to cost less than $35,000.

Enlarge Image Nissan

The whole point of ProPilot Assist is to reduce driving-related tedium. It'll control the accelerator, brake and steering in a single marked highway lane. The driver has to push the bright blue ProPilot button on the steering wheel and set the adaptive cruise control to the desired speed, and the system will take care of the rest.

Nissan's second ProPilot Assist-equipped vehicle will be the 2018 Leaf, which goes on sale in January. Eventually, Nissan wants to roll this tech out to a number of models in the US, Europe, Japan and China. But given the Rogue's popularity, this was a very smart place to start.

Other than ProPilot Assist, the Rogue's 2018 changes are minimal. The NissanConnect infotainment system is now standard across the lineup, and it includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SV trim gets a standard motion-activated liftgate, and the SL trim gets adaptive cruise control and other assist systems as standard equipment.

If you're wondering how much this all costs, 2018 Nissan Rogue pricing information is below. Hybrid pricing has not yet been announced:

2018 Nissan Rogue Pricing Trim 2018 MSRP 2017 MSRP Net Change Rogue S FWD $24,680 $23,820 $860 Rogue SV FWD $25,900 $25,240 $660 Rogue SL FWD $31,060 $29,960 $1,100 Rogue S AWD $26,030 $25,170 $860 Rogue SV AWD $27,250 $26,590 $660 Rogue SL AWD $32,410 $31,310 $1,100