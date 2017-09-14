Nissan prices 2018 Pathfinder at $30,790

This week the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder will make its way into showrooms carrying a base price of $30,790 for front-wheel-drive models, while all-wheel-drive examples will begin at $32,480. Those prices do not include the $975 destination charges.

With the Nissan three-row crossover receiving a fairly substantial facelift for the 2017 model year, changes for 2018 are on the light side of the spectrum. A couple of standard features get added including automatic emergency braking and a new rear door alert system. The latter reminds drivers of potentially forgotten items in the backseat if a rear door was opened before a drive.

Enlarge Image Nissan

On SL trims, adaptive cruise control and the NissanConnect infotainment system with navigation become standard, while four additional USB ports get added for a total of six inside the Pathfinder's cabin.

The blacked-out Midnight Edition package sees availability expand to include the SL variant in addition to the range-topping Platinum model. The styling package adds exclusive 20-inch black aluminum wheels, black fascias trim, mirror caps, roof rails, spoiler and badges. For the interior, illuminated side sills greet riders, while Midnight Edition floor mats are available.

Finally, 2018 adds Scarlet Ember and Midnight Pie as new paint options.

All 2018 Pathfinders will continue to be powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine making 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque, which is bolted to a continuously variable transmission. Fuel economy is rated at 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for two-wheel-drive models, and 19 mpg city and 26 mpg highway with all-wheel drive.