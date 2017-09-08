2018 Nissan Leaf already in production in Japan

Some automakers start churning out new cars as soon as, or even before they're announced. Nissan is the latest automaker to join that club with the 2018 Leaf.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf is already in production at Nissan's Oppama plant in Yokosuka, Japan. That same plant is responsible for the Juke and the Note, as well as two models we don't get in the US, the Cube and the Sylphy. It also built the original Leaf, and has since 2010.

Enlarge Image Nissan

Later this year, the Leaf will also be built in Smyrna, Tennessee. This plant also assembles the Altima, Maxima, Pathfinder, Rogue and Infiniti QX60. It's been building the current Leaf since 2013, as well. Nissan will also expand Leaf assembly to a plant in Sunderland, England, which also builds the Juke, the Infiniti Q30 and the Infiniti QX30.

Nissan clearly sees a big future for the Leaf, considering how many locations will be responsible for building 'em. With a range of 150 miles (and the promise of a longer-range version in the future), it's a far cry from the 107-mile Leaf it replaced, and it should hopefully increase its appeal to buyers who are still on the fence about EVs.

Some may attempt to draw comparisons with the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Tesla Model 3, but for now, they're not competitors. With a starting price below $30,000 before federal incentives, the Leaf undercuts the other two EVs by about $7,000, but that comes at the cost of overall range. It all depends on what a buyer's looking for.