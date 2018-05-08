Get your (2018 Nissan) Kicks for less than 20 grand

Way back in November of 2017, Nissan unveiled its replacement for the Juke to the world. It was called the Nissan Kicks, and it was designed originally for the Latin American market. We've known all the specs for a while now, except how much it was supposed to cost, but as of today we know that, too.

How much will it cost to embrace your unbridled millennialism, throw caution to the wind, and grab a set of Kicks keys? Less than you'd expect, probably. According to Nissan, the 2018 Nissan Kicks S base model will start at under $19,000 in the US, or a little over $2,000 less than the 2017 Juke, while the full-zoot top trim Kicks SR will cost just $40 more than a base Juke.

Enlarge Image Nissan

So, what does your modest outlay of currency get you in a Brazilian crossover? Kind of a lot, actually. All Kicks come standard with automatic emergency braking, rear-view camera and automatic headlights. Inside you can enjoy a 7-inch touchscreen, but you're going to have to pay extra for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

What you don't get is much in the way of power or drive options. The Kicks is available in front-wheel drive only and it's li'l engine that could makes 125 horsepower and 115 pound-feet of torque. The upshot is that it gets better mileage than its predecessor. Oh hey, want a manual transmission in your Kicks? Nissan is like:

Enlarge Image Memecrunch

All in all, the Kicks seems like it will be a perfectly normal, totally average car, and after the Juke, Nissan is betting on the fact that maybe that's what people want.