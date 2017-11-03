2018 Nissan GT-R price drop brings MSRP below $100,000

When the Nissan GT-R first launched in 2008, it was a certain bargain, offering supercar performance for just $69,850. It's much more expensive now, but for the first time in a while, its starting price is back in the five-figure range.

The 2018 Nissan GT-R will start at $99,990 in its base Pure trim, so it only barely qualifies as a five-figure supercar. Once you add taxes, fees and a $1,695 destination charge into the mix, it's still a little cheaper than before, but it's back over $100,000. Its 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 puts out 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque.

Enlarge Image Nissan

If you want a few more creature comforts, you'll want the $110,490 GT-R Premium, which adds an 11-speaker Bose sound system, a titanium exhaust and active noise cancellation. Track rats will probably opt for the $128,490 GT-R Track Edition, which offers a sharper edge on the racetrack.

At the tippy-top of the GT-R range is the GT-R Nismo, which is loaded with all manner of technology aimed at slicing lap times as much as possible, whether it's in the aerodynamics, suspension or powertrain. Only available in limited quantities, the GT-R Nismo is priced like a proper supercar at $175,490.

Full pricing can be seen below: