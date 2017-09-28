2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve looks, sounds fancy

The Nissan Armada entered a new generation in the 2017 model year, but Nissan wasn't done filling out the Armada's lineup at that point. There's always room for something fancier at the top.

Enter the 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve. While it might sound like a fancy bottle of tequila, it's actually a fancy SUV -- in fact, it's the fanciest version of the Armada ever built. And it carries a price tag that reflects this claim.

Enlarge Image Nissan

Nissan starts with an Armada Platinum and gussies it up even further. The exterior gains dark-chrome trim on the grille, door handles and mirror caps. 20-inch dark chrome wheels come along for the ride, too.

Inside, there's a set of two-tone leather seats with a very cool square-stitching layout. The interior trim alternates between wood and dark quartz. And since you can't have a fancy trim without some kind of badge celebrating it, there's a Platinum Reserve badge on the lid of the center console.

Otherwise, it's the same Armada as usual. This body-on-frame behemoth wields a 5.6-liter V8, good for 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. It'll tow 8,500 pounds no matter if it's 2WD or 4WD, and it's pretty handy when it comes to heading off the beaten path.

The 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum Reserve goes on sale at a liquor store -- er, dealership -- near you in late October. It'll cost $61,690 if you want rear-wheel drive, or $64,590 if you prefer four driven wheels.