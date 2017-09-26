2018 Nissan Altima gets standard autobrake, small price bump

Nissan has cleaned the Altima's house for the 2018 model year. There are some new tech additions, and some removed trim levels, and on the whole, the prices don't change all that much.

The major addition to the 2018 Nissan Altima is the inclusion of standard autonomous emergency braking and forward collision warning on every trim level. The top-tier Altima 3.5 SL also gets adaptive cruise control as standard, along with an infotainment system that includes navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Nissan also removed two trims -- the base 2.5 and the sportier 3.5 SR.

The now-base Altima 2.5S starts at $23,140, a bump of $240 over last year. It, and every other 2.5 model, packs a 179-horsepower I4 gas engine. A CVT is the only transmission on offer. A 5-inch infotainment system is standard, as are power windows and a backup camera. A power driver's seat and remote start are optional.

The next trim up is the SR, which adds sportier elements like smoked light housings, paddle shifters and unique interior accents. The suspension is also a bit stiffer for a sportier driving feel. That one will set you back $24,200, which is $270 cheaper than last year.

The top two trims are SV and SL, the latter of which arrives with fancy kit like a premium audio system, heated leather seats and additional safety equipment like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. SL models can also equip a 270-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 instead of the four-banger. Full pricing, and a comparison to last year's prices, can be seen below.