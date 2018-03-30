2018 New York Auto Show: Lots of cars you can actually buy, and soon

Though only a few weeks have passed since the Geneva Motor Show, we're experiening another onslaught of new product in New York. But while Geneva mixed in a lot of concept cars with actual road-going machines, the New York Auto Show has production cars reigning supreme.

As you scan the list below, take note of just how many production models were unveiled in the Big Apple this week. There's a ton of important things to see, and we encourage you to head down to the Javits Center from March 30 to April 8 to check them all out.

Acura made a big deal out of its "concept" RDX in Detroit this year, but anyone who looked at it closely could see the production car underneath. To that end, Acura showed off the actual production version in New York, and we're really looking forward to getting behind the wheel of this NSX-inspired crossover.

While Alfa didn't have anything big to debut this year, it did bring out the intense-looking Nero Edizione (aka Black Edition) package for both the Giulia and the Stelvio SUV. Frankly, both were hot looking before but this is a seriously tasty appearance package. Selecting the Nero Edizione pakage will net you black grille surrounds, mirror caps, window trim, badges, wheels and wheel caps as well as headlight bezels and some brake caliper color choices. The Stelvio also gets black roof rails and blacked-out rear fascia trim. No word on pricing but we expect to see it next year.

When heard that a new Audi Sport model would be making its debut in New York, we expected it to be another version of the RS5. Maybe a convertible. Or perhaps a super-hot Sportback version. That'd be nice, right? Well, dangit, we were right and we're patting ourselves on the back while secretly cursing our bank accounts because the RS5 Sportback is a big green want-inducing machine.

What we do know for sure, however, is that Audi will show US customers the 2019 A6 that recently debuted in Geneva.

We were looking for another Geneva carryover here and that's what we got. BMW debuted the refreshed X4 crossover-coupe in sporty M40i guise but that's about it.

The Chiron Sport is making its way to US soil for the first time ever and we're excited. The Sport takes the normal Chiron's 1,500 horsepower drivetrain and adds torque-vectoring. It also adds stiffer suspension, more aero and loses 40 pounds. It only adds $400,000 to the cost of a Chiron. Bargain, right?

Cadillac gave us the CT6 V-Sport, which is cool and all, but it's what's under that sedan's hood that excites us most. This marked the debut of the twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter V8, Cadillac's first bespoke engine since the Northstar V8 that powered many a front-wheel-drive retirement car.

That's not all, though. Cadillac also unveiled its new XT4 at the New York show, a crossover the company teased during the Super Bowl and Oscars.

Ford wheeled out the lightly refreshed 2019 Fusion for us and it's not bad. The Fusion doesn't see a lot of changes in the aesthetics department, but the plug-in hybrid version gets more EV range and becomes the first car in Ford's lineup to get the Co-Pilot360 driver assistance package as standard equipment.

Not that long ago, Genesis boss Manfred Fitzgerald told us the Korean luxury brand has something big in store for the New York show and it delivered with the Essentia electric concept, a super sexy 2+2 that makes pretty much everything else on the show floor look frumpy by comparison.

While GMC showed off its new Sierra pickup at an offsite event in Detroit a few weeks ago, the truck made its official in New York, and we're excited to check out the just announced AT4 off-road trim level for the new Sierra which features a two-inch lift, locking rear differential, two-speed transfer case and skid plates. GMC also had Black Editions of the Acadia and Terrain SUVs on hand, too.

Honda showed off a pre-production version of its new Insight Hybrid back in January at the Detroit Auto Show but now, for New York, it's got the production version ready and its planning on making some waves. Positioned between Civic and Accord, the Insight Hybrid looks a little like both but also has its own unique vibe, which we like. Honda is estimating that the Insight Hybrid will average 55 miles per gallon in town, so this will be a big deal when it hits showrooms later this year.

Though Hyundai first showed an all-electric Kona in Geneva, the Korean automaker refused to confirm its availability in the US. But at a recent event in Hawaii, a Hyundai exec told us we'll get an American-spec Kona EV after all, and it'll debut in New York.

Aside from that, Hyundai used the NY expo to show its 2019 Santa Fe to US buyers for the first time and get this, it will be available with a diesel! We also saw a slightly updated Tucson crossover and while it's not groundbreaking, we're not mad at it.

The production Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover made its first North American appearance at the New York Auto Show, following its reveal in Geneva a few weeks ago. We were also excited to see the new F-Pace SVR and Jaguar's brand-spanking-new US headquarters in New Jersey.

Enlarge Image Waymo

The other big news is that Jaguar has partnered with self-driving car company Waymo to create an all-electric platform for testing based on the new I-Pace crossover.

Now that we've seen teasers of its exterior and interior, Kia finally relented and showed us its redesigned K900 flagship sedan and it's just as well-appointed and fancy as you'd hope it would be. We bet it drives well too since it shares a platform with the Stinger GT.

We also got a look at the 2019 Optima and the 2019 Sedona and both get updated tech and some styling tweaks.

Nothing new to talk about from Land Rover this time around, save the US debut of the ultra-exclusive (and ultra-expensive) Range Rover SV Coupe. You might never see one of these on the road, so get a load of it at the show while you can.

Lexus' big unveil was the UX crossover, which already debuted in Geneva. We also saw the new RC Coupe Black Line package, which will apparently be limited to just 650 units.

While Ford doesn't have much more than the facelifted Fusion to show in New York, its luxury arm, Lincoln, planned quite a debut. A short teaser video recently confirmed a New York debut for the new Aviator SUV, which will likely slot between the Nautilus (née MKX) and Navigator in the company's utility vehicle lineup and which was as gorgeous as we'd hoped it would be, given its big brother's fine features.

Enlarge Image Maserati

Maserati has been hinting at a reveal for the New York show for a few weeks now but was being exceedingly tight-lipped about the whole affair. Now we know why! It unveiled the Maserati Levante Trofeo which is Italian for silly 590 horsepower SUV. Unlike the Alfa Stelvio, the Levante Trofeo won't make do with a paltry V6, instead it gets a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and we're sure it sounds amazing.

This one's a mystery. We know Mazda is showing something in New York, but the company hasn't confirmed anything just yet. Oh well, any excuse to stop by and see the Kai concept (pictured) one more time is fine by us. The new Skyactiv-X engine will be there, too. Hmm... could a new Mazda3 be in store for this year's show?

Mercedes has a lot to show in New York, though only some of it is brand-new. Sure, show-goers will be treated to the North American debuts of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, AMG G63 and facelifted C-Class sedan range, but there were a couple of world premieres on hand, as well.

Look for the updated C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet -- in C300 and AMG C43 guises -- to make their debut and just when we least expected it, the new C63 AMG coupe, sedan and cabriolet made their debuts as well. With either 469 or 503 horsepower available from its tried-and-true 4.0-liter turbo V8, it's going to be a real rocket when it hits dealers early in 2019.

We saw the brand-new 2019 Altima sedan on Nissan's New York stand and we liked what we saw. The 2.0-liter VC engine is the one to get for fun but the 2.5-liter four can be had will all-wheel-drive for those of you who live in places with weather. It's an overall handsome redesign for Nissan's tried-and-true sedan and maybe it will give a few crossovers a run for their money.

Subaru's newly redesigned Forester SUV is a lot like the model it replaces in that it's rugged, safe and spacious. Unfortunately, one thing it won't be is turbocharged, as Subaru is saying goodbye to the much-loved XT trim. This thing is going to sell like flat-brim hats at a vape convention.

Toyota will hatch its new five-door Corolla at the New York show -- a car that started as the Scion iM and later became the Corolla iM. It rides on a completely new platform and actually looks pretty good. But what we're most excited about is that it's the first Toyota to finally include Apple CarPlay. Small victories, right?

The biggest news of perhaps the whole show is the newly redesigned and much tougher looking Rav4. No longer looking like it's only fit to adventure in mall parking lots, it takes some styling DNA from its bigger brothers the 4Runner and even the long-serving Land Cruiser. It also has the ability to mechanically decouple its rear drive axles when they're not needed to save fuel. We can't wait to get Emme Hall in it to try it out.

Volkswagen recently confirmed it'll build a "five-passenger Atlas" SUV at its Chattanooga factory, and we now know it's called the Cross Sport Concept and it's a plug-in hybrid. It's a full 7.5 inches shorter than the full-size Atlas but keeps the same wheelbase. The concept is handsome and we expect to see a production version next year.

We'll also see a sporty R-Line version of the Arteon, a car that's been on sale in Europe for a while but still has yet to hit US showrooms. That'll change this fall, thankfully.

Lastly, but not least, we saw Volkswagen's newest pickup truck concept, dubbed the Tanoak, because why make your model names pronounceable by mortals? While it probably will never see production, and almost definitely not get sold in the US if it did, it would likely be built on the same platform that underpins the Atlas SUV.

Volvo first showed its slick new V60 wagon in Sweden in February, and then brought it to Geneva in March. The world tour continues with a US debut in New York, and we'll also see a luxurious Inscription version of the compact XC40 crossover. Also, congratulations to Volvo for snagging the World Car Award for the XC60!