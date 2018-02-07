2018 Lexus RX three-row models priced from $47,670

Great news, everyone. You may remember that we recently told you that the Lexus RX would finally be available with third-row seating, and we now know how much it'll cost!

That's all the excitement we can muster for the RX -- not because it's not a competent crossover SUV, but because it's been so familiar for so long that it's boring (well, at least outside of its crazy styling). That being said, the new one is still a decent buy considering what you get.

The new RX450hL model sits almost at the top of the RX pile, just below the RX450h F-Sport. The L denotes "Long Wheelbase" and nets you a pair of second-row captain's chairs and a third-row bench seat. No longer are buyers forced up into Lexus' truck-like GX or LX if you want to carry seven people. Huzzah!

The 450h part of the RX's name refers to Lexus' excellent 3.5-liter V6 coupled to a battery-electric hybrid system which together put out just shy of 300 horsepower. Stop shaking your head; it's not exactly supposed to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, now is it? The RX450hL is also available in Luxury trim, for when you want to look like the suavest driver in the Starbucks drive-thru line. Prices start at $50,620 for the L and go up to $54,555 for the Luxury trim (all MSRPs are subject to a $995 delivery fee).

All that stuff I just said about the RX450hL is true for the RX350L, too, except there's no hybrid system, and you can decide if you want it in all-wheel drive or just front-wheel drive. The model is also available in Luxury trim and looks like a damned nice place to spend time. Prices for the RX350L are, as you'd expect, lower than its hybrid big brother. A base FWD RX350L will set you back $47,670 (add on $1400 if you want to drive all four wheels). Luxury trim models will go for $52,685 and $54,085 respectively.

The available Luxury Package brings some nice features to the party. We're especially find of the matte-finish Sapele wood and aluminum inlay trim and the Superchrome-finished 20-inch wheels. For your Lexus luxury dollar, you also get rear sunshades, nicer leather, LED interior illumination, a heated wood and leather-trimmed steering wheel and a power extendable cushion for the front seats.

The whole crop of new RX models is set to go on sale at dealerships in April, so if your mom or dad starts acting a little antsy and excited around that time, you'll know why, and you can prepare yourself for a life of luxury when you visit your parents.