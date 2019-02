Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Run-flat tires suck because they make your car ride poorly and they're both heavy and expensive, but you know what's even worse? Having run-flat tires improperly installed on your wheels. Unfortunately, that's precisely what some 6,300 2018 Lexus LS 500 and LS 500h owners are dealing with now, according to Wednesday's recall notice from Lexus' parent company, Toyota.

The recall states that because the tires were improperly fitted to the vehicle's wheels at the factory, a crack could develop in the run-flat tire's reinforced sidewall, which can lead to the separation of parts of the tire's tread layer. Things could get kind of crashy from there.

Thankfully, not only is this a relatively small recall, but the fix is easy and involves fitting four brand-new tires to the vehicle. This recall repair will be done without cost to the vehicle's owner.

Owners of affected vehicles can expect to be notified of the recall via mail starting in April. If you think your car could be affected by this or any other recall, get your vehicle's VIN number and visit NHTSA's recall lookup page.