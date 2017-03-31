2018 Kia Stinger is even quicker than we thought

Kia wowed the crowds when it introduced its first-ever sport sedan at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. We all knew it would be quick, but now, it's even quicker than previously imagined.

Tucked away in a press release about the 2018 Stinger's debut in South Korea is an interesting tidbit -- it'll complete the sprint to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds. Well, it'll do that in GT trim, which packs the most powerful engine on offer, a 365-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V6.

Originally, Kia promised a 0-62 time around 5.1 seconds, which is still damned impressive for the company's first foray into production performance vehicles. But you're never going to hear a complaint when it turns out to be quicker.

To provide a bit of context, it's quicker than BMW's closest competitor, the 4 Series Gran Coupe in 440i trim, but it's not as quick as the Mercedes-AMG C43 or the Audi S4. For context that's not as rooted in sensibility, it's about as quick as an old Ferrari Testarossa, a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution GSR, a 2000 Pontiac Trans Am WS6 and the original Porsche 911 Turbo.

Of course, this only applies to the most powerful Stinger on offer. The 255-horsepower four-banger Stinger will take a bit longer to reach 62 mph, and the 197-horsepower diesel (which isn't coming to the US) will be even slower. No matter the engine, the only transmission on offer is an eight-speed automatic.

The 2018 Kia Stinger will hit dealerships later this year.