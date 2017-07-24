2018 Jeep Wrangler readies for Los Angeles Auto Show debut

Jeep CEO Mike Manley has confirmed that we'll be seeing a new Wrangler later this year at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

In an interview with UK-based Auto Express, Manley also revealed a few additional details about the 2018 Wrangler's drivetrains, increased capability and refinement levels, as well as design. The new Wrangler's "future-proofed" platform is said to be capable of accepting electrified powertrains. Whether that means full EV or hybrid power remains to be seen, but Manley says more information regarding their electrification plans will come towards the end of year.

Being a Wrangler, not only will capability see an uptick, but also fuel economy, ride comfort and cabin noise levels for those times when people aren't tackling challenging off-road trails in Moab, Utah.

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Speaking of Moab, the Wrangler-based concepts shown earlier this year at the Easter Safari offer hints to what we'll be seeing on the show stand in LA, according to Manley. While hot-rod looks from the Quicksand concept and the Switchback concept's half doors may be a stretch, lighting treatments and some of the heavier-duty hardware wouldn't be shocking to see on the new production vehicle.

Distinctive Wrangler design elements such as the grille, raised hood and big wheel arches will almost surely remain.

Following the arrival of the new Wrangler, Manley confirmed that a Jeep pickup is in the pipeline for 2019, followed by a Grand Wagoneer in 2020. The company is also studying a small entry-level model to slot below the Renegade.