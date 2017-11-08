2018 Jeep Wrangler interior pictures show big changes

Jeep is clearly determined to milk the new 2018 Wrangler for all it's worth. First, it issued three pictures of the SUV at SEMA. Now, it's given us an idea of what's inside.

Jeep posted two new pictures of the new Wrangler to its various social media outlets this week. The pictures show just about every inch of the dashboard and center console, and we're happy to report that the Wrangler finally feels like it's landed in the 21st century.

Enlarge Image Jeep

The interior is the freshest it's ever been, with a multi-information display nestled between the gauges, just like it is on many other Fiat Chrysler products. The latest version of FCA's Uconnect infotainment system is present, as are a bevy of physical switches underneath the screen. We can see both heated seat and heated steering wheel switches, the latter of which is a welcome addition on a winter-ready off-roader like this.

Underneath that are the traditional Wrangler window switches, which remain centrally mounted. There are buttons for the locking differentials, as well as the electronic sway bar disengagement. Beneath that are two shift levers -- one for the transmission, and one for the two-speed transfer case. FCA largely relies on dials for its transfer cases nowadays, so it's nice to see the Wrangler keeping it a little old school.

The dashboard itself features a nice splash of color across its length, which will likely correspond with whatever the exterior color is. It's also safe to assume that what we see here is near the top of the range. More affordable variants will probably have a smaller screen and fewer features. We'll know for sure when the Wrangler makes its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.