2018 Infiniti QX80 set to debut Nov. 14 in Dubai

Most automakers save their new-product unveilings for major auto shows -- Frankfurt, Los Angeles, Detroit, etc. But Infiniti is doing things differently.

Infiniti is going big -- real big -- at the Dubai International Motor Show on Nov. 14. It's there that the automaker will unveil the latest version of its largest SUV, the 2018 Infiniti QX80.

Enlarge Image Infiniti

The automaker has sent out a few teasers with the news, but there's only so much to glean from them. The front end will feature some slight revisions along the lines of the QX80 Monograph Concept that debuted at this year's New York Auto Show. As with previous QX80s, expect a whole lot of leather and a whole lot of chrome.

It's unclear if this is an entirely new generation of QX80 or if it's just a midcycle refresh, but given the smallish adjustments made to the front clip, odds are it's the latter. We'll find out what's new and what isn't when it debuts next month.