2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid lands with $500 lower price tag

The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a cost-effective way to get into an efficient midsize sedan, and for the 2018 model year, it's a little less expensive.

The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid will start at $25,500 before tax, title and destination charges. That's $500 less than the 2017 model, even though the 2018 is gussied up with more standard equipment, including blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. It also borrows the handsome looks of the also-refreshed, non-hybrid Sonata sedan.

Hyundai

If you want to drop a bit more coin, there's the Sonata Hybrid Limited, which starts at $30,500, or $400 more than last year's model. That money went to new features like LED headlights and a panoramic sunroof. Standard kit on the Hybrid Limited includes those things, plus heated and ventilated front seats, LED interior lighting, satellite radio and a USB charging port for the second row.

If that's not enough, you can throw the Limited's $3,850 Ultimate Package into the mix. This includes a variety of safety systems like autobrake, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors and lane-keep assist. It also adds a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging and a larger infotainment screen with navigation. The MSRP there is $34,350 if you don't like doing math, which is about $250 cheaper than last year's equivalent.

No matter what trim you select, the powertrain is the same. It's a 2.0-liter gas I4 mated to an electric motor that puts out a net 193 horsepower. Thanks to a lithium-ion battery that's 9.0 percent larger than before (1.76 kWh versus 1.62), fuel economy is up by 1 mpg in both city and highway driving to 40 and 46, respectively.

The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is now on sale. You can check out the full pricing breakdown below.