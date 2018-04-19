2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid lands with $500 lower price tag

The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a cost-effective way to get into an efficient midsize sedan, and for the 2018 model year, it's a little less expensive.
The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid will start at $25,500 before tax, title and destination charges. That's $500 less than the 2017 model, even though the 2018 is gussied up with more standard equipment, including blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. It also borrows the handsome looks of the also-refreshed, non-hybrid Sonata sedan.
If you want to drop a bit more coin, there's the Sonata Hybrid Limited, which starts at $30,500, or $400 more than last year's model. That money went to new features like LED headlights and a panoramic sunroof. Standard kit on the Hybrid Limited includes those things, plus heated and ventilated front seats, LED interior lighting, satellite radio and a USB charging port for the second row.
If that's not enough, you can throw the Limited's $3,850 Ultimate Package into the mix. This includes a variety of safety systems like autobrake, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors and lane-keep assist. It also adds a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging and a larger infotainment screen with navigation. The MSRP there is $34,350 if you don't like doing math, which is about $250 cheaper than last year's equivalent.
No matter what trim you select, the powertrain is the same. It's a 2.0-liter gas I4 mated to an electric motor that puts out a net 193 horsepower. Thanks to a lithium-ion battery that's 9.0 percent larger than before (1.76 kWh versus 1.62), fuel economy is up by 1 mpg in both city and highway driving to 40 and 46, respectively.
The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is now on sale. You can check out the full pricing breakdown below.
2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid pricing
|Trim
|2018 MSRP
|2017 MSRP
|Net change
|Sonata Hybrid SE
|$25,500
|$26,000
|-$500
|Sonata Hybrid Limited
|$30,500
|$30,100
|$400
|Sonata Hybrid Limited w/ Ultimate Package
|$34,350
|$34,600
|-$250
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.