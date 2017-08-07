2018 Hyundai Elantra GT offers way more stuff for a bit more money

The old Hyundai Elantra GT was basically just an Elantra with a hatchback. The new one is, too, but since the Elantra sedan has added so much new stuff, the GT's offerings expand equally. Thankfully, the price doesn't balloon to insane proportions.

The all-new 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT hatchback starts at $19,350 before destination, taxes and all that good stuff -- just $550 more than the previous generation. The base engine is a 2.0-liter I4 that puts out 161 horsepower. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic raises the price to $20,350.

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Standard equipment on the 2018 Elantra GT includes a backup camera, LED running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Two packages add a variety of options, including blind spot monitoring, automatic climate control, LED headlights and a panoramic sunroof.

If you want a bit more hustle, opt for the Elantra GT Sport, which costs $23,250 for a six-speed manual and $24,350 for a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This trim wields a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4, which puts out 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The brakes are bigger, there's a more complex multi-link suspension out back, and if it's anything like the sedan, it's quite the fun drive.

Standard equipment on the Sport grows to include LED headlights and taillights, a color display in the gauge cluster, leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. An optional tech package for the dual-clutch model adds ventilated seats, navigation, a panoramic sunroof and a variety of active and passive driver assists.

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT should be at dealers very soon.