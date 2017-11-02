2018 Honda Civic Type R soldiers on with one trim, price bump

Dealers who still have marked-up 2017 Honda Civic Type Rs on the lot might need to rethink their strategies, now that the 2018 model is out.

Honda announced Thursday that the 2018 Honda Civic Type R is now on sale, with a suggested retail price of $34,100. That's a $200 price bump over the 2017 model, which is in line with Honda's price bumps for other models entering a new model year without any significant changes.

Enlarge Image Honda

Despite previous reports that a base-model Civic Type R was on the way this year, it appears the Civic Type R will still only exist in top Touring trim. That's not necessarily a bad thing, because the car comes fully loaded with LED headlights, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and three-mode adaptive dampers.

The engine's the same, too. It's still a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 putting out 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, all of which is sent to the front wheels by way of a six-speed manual transmission. It'll achieve 22 mpg city and 28 mpg highway, provided you're not leaning on the throttle like a drunk college student leans on whatever's within reach.

Hopefully, the more widespread availability of the 2018 model will cut down on the number of dealerships applying insane markups. We saw some 2017 models going for the same price as a BMW M2. Now that the hubbub has died down a bit, hopefully more prospective owners will be able to get a Civic Type R near its suggested retail price.