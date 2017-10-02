2018 Honda Accord starts at $23,570, hits 38 mpg highway

Honda has always prided itself on building reliable, affordable cars and the 10th-generation Accord proves no different.

The 2018 Honda Accord starts at $23,570 for a base LX trim with a CVT. The engine is a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 putting out 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. Standard equipment includes LED running lights and taillights, dual-zone climate control and a digital display nestled in the gauge cluster. Fuel economy is estimated at 30 mpg city and 38 mpg highway.

Enlarge Image Honda

If you like your sedans on the sprightly side, the next trim up is the Sport, which is available with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. That one will set you back $25,780, no matter the transmission chosen, although you get 3 mpg more in the city with the CVT. This trim gets you bigger wheels and an 8-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The next trim up, EX, is only available with the CVT. This one will set you back $27,470 -- if you want leather, the price rises to $29,970, and if you want navigation, add another $1,000. Standard equipment grows to include heated seats, a power driver's seat, blind spot monitoring and remote start. The top trim, Touring, will set you back $33,800, but you get LED headlights, adaptive dampers, a head-up display and ventilated front seats.

If that's not enough oomph for you, there's a 2.0-liter I4 available that puts out 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The Sport trim can be had with a six-speed manual, but every other trim offers just a 10-speed automatic. Pricing starts at $30,310 for the Sport and tops out at $35,800 for the Touring. EPA information on the 2.0-liter engine is TBA. Full pricing for every 2018 Accord is below:

2018 Honda Accord 1.5L Pricing Model MSRP Fuel economy mpg (city/highway/combined) LX CVT $23,570 30/38/33 Sport 6MT $25,780 26/35/30 Sport CVT $25,780 29/35/31 EX CVT $27,470 30/38/33 EX-L CVT $29,970 30/38/33 EX-L CVT w/ Navigation $30,970 30/38/33 Touring CVT $33,800 29/35/31