2018 Geneva Motor Show preview: Something for everyone

The Geneva Motor Show is a big deal. It's the first major European show on the calendar each year, so we always expect to see a healthy turnout of new and interesting production cars and concepts. That said, 2018 promises to be a banner year even by Geneva standards.

We'll have plenty of boots on the ground to cover all of the hot Geneva news. Live coverage starts Monday evening with some offsite events, with the show's press days kicking off on Tuesday. Here's what to look for.

Aston Martin

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

The folks at Aston Martin are giving the new Vantage its global auto show debut at Geneva as well as pulling the wraps off of the new World Endurance Championship GTE Vantage race car. We're also expecting to see the DB11 Volante and Coupe together in the same place at the same time for the first time. Aston has also hinted at a surprise debut for Geneva which we think might be the DBX.

Audi

The big news from Ingolstadt comes in the form of the company's new A6 midsize sedan. The A6 is supposedly being built on a new platform, offering weight savings and improved handling over the outgoing model. Word around the schoolyard is that Audi may have some some production electrified E-Tron models on hand for selective drives off-site, though they're not expected to make an appearance at the show itself.

Bentley

Bentley is debuting expanded powertrain choices for its hottest seller, the Bentayga, at Geneva this year. We're expecting to see the Porsche-based hybrid electric variant that packs a 2.9-liter V6 and electric motor that join forces to produce 462 horsepower. The new Bentayga V8 will also be on display.

BMW

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

We're expecting to finally lay eyes on the next-generation BMW Z4 at the show this year. This car is part of an agreement between the Bavarian brand and Toyota to co-develop sports cars -- you'll see it on the Toyota stand as some sort of Supra-shaped wonder. The Z4 is most likely to come with the standard array of BMW powertrain options in four and six-cylinder flavors and we're also expecting the car to have a cloth top instead of the current Z's folding hardtop. We also know that the X4 will be making its debut in Geneva, adding to BMW's lineup of sport utility coupes.

Ferrari

Never a company that felt comfortable being in second place, Ferrari is bringing its 'roided-up 488 Pista to Geneva with all of its scoops and vents and carbon fiber. The Pista packs Ferrari's most powerful V8 to date, with 710 horsepower on tap. It will also be the most technologically advanced special production Ferrari model ever, putting even the delightful 458 Speciale to shame.

Ford

Hot off a big Detroit show, Ford is ready to pull the sheet off of the European version of the freshly redesigned Edge at Geneva. Most of the changes are likely to be trim- and appearance-based. We're also planning on seeing the new Ka+ subcompact, because Europe.

Hyundai

Hyundai has a lot going on at Geneva this year with the debut of its all-new Santa Fe crossover, which packs a surprisingly aggressive design with some new powertrain options, including a diesel and a hybrid. The Hyundai Nexo fuel cell vehicle (that we drove to CES earlier this year) will be making its European debut as well.

We're also looking forward to seeing a battery-electric version of Hyundai's new Kona crossover. The electric Kona will supposedly do 300 miles on a single charge, but we don't know how that figure was calculated. We do know, however depressingly, that we won't be getting the EV version in the US.

Jaguar

Jaguar is finally ready to show off the production version of the fully electric I-Pace crossover that debuted in concept form at the LA Auto Show in 2016. We've got high expectations for Jag's first EV, especially since it will be packing more than 400 horsepower and should be able to go about 220 miles before a recharge.

Kia

Enlarge Image Kia

Kia is giving its European-designed and manufactured Ceed (née cee'd, with an apostrophe for some reason) a world debut at Geneva. The Ceed is huge for the company and makes up a sizeable chunk of its sales outside the US. We're also expecting to see the new K900, which we no longer get in the US, apart from its chassis, which underpins the Stinger.

Land Rover

Enlarge Image Land Rover

We're getting a new three-door flagship SUV from Land Rover in the form of the Range Rover Coupe SV and, apart from a top-down interior shot, this will be the first time we've seen the new SUV. Land Rover has said that it will have a limited production run and that it will be the spendiest thing in its lineup.

Lexus

Enlarge Image Lexus

Lexus is debuting a new crossover. Surprised? You shouldn't be. The UX is based on a concept we saw at Paris in 2016 and likely will share Toyota's TNGA platform, on which everything from the Prius to the new Avalon is built. Toyota has kept drivetrain choices secret for now but we'd put our money on there being four-cylinder gasoline and hybrid electric models in there somewhere.

McLaren

Now Playing: Watch this: McLaren Senna might not be pretty but it will be quick

The folks from Woking will bring McLaren's new technological terror, the Senna, to Geneva this year, despite the fact that the entire 500-vehicle production run has been sold. The Senna isn't new per se, but this will be the first time that most people will see it in public.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is pulling out all the stops this year. In addition to mercilessly teasing us with photos of its forthcoming AMG GT Coupe (which has four doors, despite the coupe designation), it promises to unveil its very first series-production battery electric vehicle.

We're also going to get to feast our peepers on the first AMG version of the hot new G-Class that debuted in Detroit in January. The new G63 will have AMG's now-ubiquitous twin-turbo V8 that will, in this trim, produce 577 horsepower and be bolted to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The bread-and-butter C-Class is getting a facelift, as well, and we're also looking forward to a new Maybach S-Class that once again looks more like its own sub brand and not just an S600 with extra badges.

Lastly, we get to see the production version of the new A-Class which we'll be getting -- in some form -- the first time ever in the US of A. It's set to slot in below the CLA-Class.

Polestar

Polestar is giving the public its first look of the gorgeous closer-to-production Polestar 1 coupe which will bring the heat to even the coldest Swedish winters thanks to a combined gasoline and electric output of 600 horsepower.

Porsche

Porsche is ready to show off its newly refreshed 911 GT3 RS which, frankly, looks a lot like the previous version. But it's underneath where all the magic has been wrought. The new car somehow manages to have even less rubber in the suspension, which will no doubt make for a seriously precise-handing car. Our fingers are also crossed in hopes that we see a production version of Porsche's first fully battery electric vehicle, the long teased Mission E.

Subaru

Enlarge Image Subaru

Subaru is bringing its newest Viziv concept, dubbed the Tourer, to Geneva and we're extra excited because it's a wagon. Subaru teased us with a rendering of the rear of the car that we managed to fiddle with and find extra secret details! We're looking forward to see how close the rendering was to the actual concept.

Toyota

Enlarge Image Toyota

SUPRA! Well, probably. We're definitely getting a racing prototype version of something Supra-esque, though Toyota has kept mum beyond that. The expected car is being built in partnership with BMW and will be a Toyota in name only, with BMW running gear throughout. The Toyota version will be a hardtop while the BMW version is a convertible. Cross your fingers and toes, we've been waiting for this for a long time.

Volkswagen

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Volkswagen will be bringing its version of a Tesla Model S competitor in the form of the I.D. Vizzion concept. This sedan is relatively low-powered with an emphasis on range rather than neck-snapping performance. It is also interesting because of its lack of driver inputs, meaning this could be where we get VWs vision of autonomy as well.

Volvo

Geneva will mark the public debut of the Swedish brand's new V60 wagon. Slotting in just beneath the gorgeous V90 wagon, the V60 loses little of its big brothers looks in its transition to the middle of the market and will be offered with a borderline silly T8 plug-in hybrid drivetrain that offers 386 horsepower and one metric boatload of torque. We saw this baby in Sweden recently and it's aces.

The oddities

Enlarge Image Italdesign

Geneva is also known for its oddball cars, and this year is looking like no exception. We're expecting the Zerouno roadster from Italdesign and a four-door EV from Giugiaro. Rinspeed will be showing its Snap concept which we covered at CES in January.