2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack 2 is a baby GT350

There's an awful large leap between the current Ford Mustang GT Performance Pack and the hot-to-trot GT350 with its flat-plane-crank V8. Thankfully, Ford recognized that gap and filled it with the Performance Pack Level 2.

While you won't get the crazy V8 that revs to the heavens, the Performance Pack Level 2 still brings plenty of capability to the table. The new options package adds a new front splitter and rear spoiler, as well as tires that are 1.5 inches fatter than before. New suspension tuning brings the car more than 0.5 inches closer to the ground, as well.

Ford

It's also a fair bit stiffer than the Performance Pack Level 1. The rear sway bar is 67 percent stiffer, the front sway bar is 12 percent stiffer and the springs are between 13 and 20 percent stiffer than before. Body roll won't be a problem, but potholes might.

Everything else you'd find on the original Performance Pack -- beefy Brembo brakes, special chassis tuning, a Torsen rear differential, a larger radiator and a strut tower brace -- are all included in the Level 2 package.

Enthusiasts will be happy to learn that the Performance Pack Level 2 will only be available with a six-speed manual transmission. Drivers who are unable to row their own gears, for whatever reason, will probably be less happy about this.

Ford has given its 5.0-liter V8 a few tweaks for the 2018 model year, boosting output to 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. It should hit 60 mph in less than 4.0 seconds. The 2018 Mustang lands at dealerships this fall, but Ford didn't say how much the Performance Pack Level 2 would add to the car's bottom line.