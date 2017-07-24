2018 Ford Mustang GT hits 60 mph in under 4 seconds

For a midcycle update, there's quite a lot that's new in the 2018 Ford Mustang. EcoBoost four-cylinder models are getting the Line Lock feature, a new styling package is coming -- and it's even getting an ice cream named after it. Now, Ford is coughing up details about the improvements to the V8-powered GT model.

With a 0-to-60 mph time that Ford says is less than 4 seconds, the 2018 model will be the quickest Mustang GT to date. Updates to the 5.0-liter V8 engine push horsepower from 435 to 460 and torque from 400 to 420 pound-feet.

Acceleration also benefits from an available Drag Strip mode that maintains peak power between new 10-speed automatic transmission's gear changes. Compared to the outgoing six-speed automatic, the new 10-speed unit also delivers quicker shift knows and low-speed tip-in response.

More impressive performance numbers also trickle down to the EcoBoost four-cylinder, which retains its 310 horsepower rating, but sees torque increase by 30 pound-feet to 350. In Drag Strip mode with the optional Performance Package and 10-speed auto gearbox, it's capable of hitting 60 mph in less than 5 seconds.

The updated 2018 Ford Mustang will arrive in dealerships this fall.