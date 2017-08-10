2018 Ford F-150 touts best-in-class towing, payload, fuel economy

The 2018 Ford F-150 might only be a mid-cycle refresh, but Ford held back no punches as it swung its way to the front of its class.

The 2018 Ford F-150 is not on sale just yet, but ahead of its release, Ford dropped a bit more information about the latest version of its money-printing pickup truck. The automaker let slip that, with its 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine, the F-150 packs a best-in-class tow rating of 13,200 pounds. With the 5.0-liter V8, its payload rating of 3,270 pounds is yet another best-in-class figure.

Buyers have a choice of five different engines. The base offering is a 290-horsepower 3.3-liter V6, followed by a 325-hp 2.7-liter turbo V6. In the middle of the range is the 5.0-liter V8 with 395 horsepower. The top two engine choices are both 3.5-liter turbocharged V6s -- one putting out 375 horsepower, and the other putting out 450.

With these new engines comes better fuel economy. And once again, Ford gets to claim best-in-class, thanks to the 2.7-liter V6, which achieves 20 mpg city and 26 mpg highway in 2WD. The 3.3-liter V6 isn't very far behind it at 19 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. The thirstiest engine of the bunch is the high-output 3.5-liter turbo V6, which still isn't too bad at 15 mpg city and 18 mpg highway.

Diesel fans, you'll have to wait until next spring to pick up the 2018 F-150 with its new 3.0-liter diesel V6. Fuel economy figures for that truck won't be out for a little while still.

The 2018 F-150 isn't just about engines, though. It packs a bunch of new tech, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, automatic emergency braking, and a 4G LTE modem with a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices. There's a 360-degree camera system, and even a dial on the dashboard that removes the mental gymnastics from backing up a trailer. The truck goes on sale this fall.