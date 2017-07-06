The most powerful Dodge Durango ever will cost $62,995

Shoving 475 horsepower into a three-row SUV sounds like the sort of insanity the market will embrace. Let's hope the market will also embrace the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT's price tag.

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT will cost $62,995, excluding a $1,095 destination charge. It's the most powerful Durango ever, packing a 392-cubic-inch V8 putting out 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It'll hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and blast through the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds.

Enlarge Image Dodge

Dodge didn't just throw a motor in, though. There's a new SRT hood with functional air inlets and a lower valence that help send cold air to the intake manifold. There are six-piston Brembo brake calipers up front, and four-piston Brembos out back. You can even slap on a set of Pirelli P Zero three-season tires, if you want to get the most out of the car, performance-wise.

Even though all-wheel drive is standard, drivers can switch into Sport mode, which will send up to 65 percent of the engine's torque to the rear wheels. If you really want to party, Track mode will dramatically decrease shift times (to 0.16 seconds) and send up to 70 percent of the torque to the rear.

Dodge isn't going to leave you hanging without learning how to put that power to the ground. Every Durango SRT buyer will also receive a single-day training session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving. When you factor that into the price, $62,995 is a bit more palatable.

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT will land at dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2017, so perhaps you should wait until spring to opt for the three-season tires.