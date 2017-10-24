2018 Chevy Traverse SUP concept proves life's a beach

Stand-up paddleboarding is apparently becoming A Popular Thing, and Chevrolet wants to capitalize on the trend with its concept for the SEMA show in Las Vegas.

Despite its name, the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse SUP concept isn't asking what you're up to in a '90s way. It's a concept dedicated to stand-up paddleboarding, which involves standing on a paddleboard and, well, paddling. The concept features a mix of board-ready accessories and some unique aesthetic touches.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Atop the Traverse SUP is a stand-up paddleboard carrier from roof rack maker Thule, which carries a Riviera paddleboard and paddle. The crossover also sports wave graphics on the side, along with a two-tone paint job with some yellow stripes for added flavor. It looks like a Jet Ski with four wheels, which fits the theme.

The Traverse SUP is also loaded with a bunch of Chevrolet accessories that folks can buy from dealerships. There are 20-inch black aluminum wheels, black Chevrolet bowtie emblems, a black grille insert, a trailer hitch and Traverse-embroidered headrests. When major automakers do mild SEMA concepts like this, you can usually expect a whole catalog's worth of purchasable parts to come along for the ride. You'll have to find your own supplier for those side graphics, though.

This won't be the only Chevrolet concept at SEMA, not by a long shot. The Traverse SUP will hang out alongside nearly two dozen other Chevy models at the popular aftermarket trade show, which kicks off on Halloween.