2018 Chevrolet Tahoe ditches third row, slices price by $3,500

You have to buy into a specific trim level, and you lose that third row, but a deal's a deal.

General Motors' stalwarts of the full-size SUV segment have always been pretty expensive. But the Chevrolet Tahoe just introduced a new trim that brings the price much closer to $40,000.

For the 2018 model year, Chevrolet will offer the Tahoe Custom, a special edition that starts with the base LS trim. It goes on to add 18-inch painted wheels, a chrome-bedecked grille and no third row. That means the cargo space is a more-than-accommodating 54 cubic feet at all times. It wasn't exactly a comfortable row to begin with.

For when you want to do truck stuff, but you don't really need a truck, per se.

There's plenty of other standard equipment along for the ride. The infotainment system measures 8 inches, and it packs both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with GM's 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Remote start is standard, as is a backup camera, as is the Teen Driver system that lets you keep track of your kids. There are 5 USB ports, 5 12-volt power outlets and a standard 110-volt power outlet.

Drivers can opt for safety with a package that adds low-speed autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane-keep assist and automatic high beams. It'll tow 6,600 pounds out of the box, but the optional trailering package can boost that to 8,600 pounds. The base engine is a 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower.

Available in either rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Custom starts at $44,995 including destination. That brings the base price of the Chevrolet Tahoe down by more than $3,500, which is pretty great for folks who want to slide into something this capacious without breaking the bank account in two. It goes on sale in September.

