The EPA has not yet tested Chevrolet's 2018 Equinox with its new diesel engine, but when it does, Chevrolet expects it to top the segment.

Chevrolet expects that the 2018 Equinox diesel will achieve 39 mpg on the highway when the EPA releases its numbers. That puts it ahead of competitors such as the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and the Nissan Rogue Hybrid. It also means one tank of diesel will give Equinox drivers a range of 577 miles, which is huge.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

It also blows away any of the gas-powered Equinox trims. With front-wheel drive and the 1.5-liter gas I4, the Equinox achieves just 26 mpg city and 32 mpg highway -- still very good, but nowhere near the diesel. Adding all-wheel drive, naturally, lowers that figure even further.

The 1.6-liter turbodiesel I4 puts out 240 pound-feet of torque, most of which arrives between 1,500 and 3,250 rpm. That translates to an engine that's almost always ready to get the speedometer's needle moving. It can use both regular diesel and B20 bio-diesel, and it packs stop-start tech to get the most of the powertrain's thrift.

When it goes on sale this fall, it'll start at $31,435, which is nearly $7,000 more than a base Equinox. But this isn't just a revised version of GM's earlier turbodiesel engine -- this is an entirely new engine, and Chevrolet can't just give these things away for free.