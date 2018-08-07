Buick brings in-car commerce to the gas pumps with ExxonMobil

Buick isn't a brand that's known for being forward-thinking or for introducing new technologies, but that is exactly what it's doing by allowing owners to pay for fuel at ExxonMobil stations without so much as swiping a card or whipping out their smartphones through the use of its Marketplace in-car commerce platform.

Sounds kinda convenient, right? Well, hopefully, it will be. The idea is that you are able to link your Speedpass+ account to your vehicle, which will allow the vehicle's GPS system to determine when you're at an ExxonMobil station. Once prompted, owners need only select their pump number and pump away, while still accumulating gas rewards just as if they'd used their Speedpass+ app or dongle.

"Our goal with Marketplace is to help make everyday tasks as easy as possible for our customers, so they can focus on enjoying time spent in their vehicles," said Rick Ruskin, Marketplace line of business leader for Buick. "Bringing the ExxonMobil pay for fuel functionality right on the touchscreen of our vehicles is the latest advancement of this platform, allowing drivers to easily access Speedpass+ and securely pay for gas while inside their car."

Buick isn't the only company developing platforms like this -- Hyundai has been working on an in-car commerce platform recently as well -- but the ExxonMobil app seems like it will be the simplest and most elegant to use. It kinda makes us want to jump in a new Buick and check it out -- and when was the last time you heard anyone not in their 60s say that?