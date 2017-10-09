2018 BMW i3s only $3,000 more than standard i3

BMW gave its electric i3 city car a refresh for the 2018 model year, and with it came an entirely new and sporty model. Thankfully, it won't cost you much more than the normal one.

The base 2018 BMW i3 will start at $44,450, before any sort of government incentive. This trim comes with a 170-horsepower, 184-pound-foot electric motor that will send the i3 to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds before topping out at 93 mph. There's a new set of front and rear bumpers, and new standard features include LED headlights.

If you'd rather your EV pack some sporting pretensions, the i3s is the one to go for. That one will set you back $47,650, or about $3,000 more than the base model. Its electric motor output is boosted to 184 hp and 199 torques, which drops 0.4 seconds off the acceleration time and extends the top speed to 100 mph. It gets sportier bumpers and a new suspension that lowers the car by 0.4 inches.

Enlarge Image BMW

For an additional $3,850 on either trim, you can get a two-cylinder gas engine that functions as a range extender. Its two-gallon tank is enough to add about 87 miles of range to the battery. BMW claims that the base i3 gets about 97 miles per full charge, but official numbers have not yet been announced.

Both trims receive the latest version of BMW's iDrive infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay alongside an optional navigation upgrade. Options abound, including adaptive cruise control, parking sensors and autonomous emergency braking.

Production doesn't begin until November 2017 for both the i3 and i3s, so you won't have to beat a hasty path to your dealer today if you want one of the first off the truck. Full pricing information is below: