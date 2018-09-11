Car Industry

GM issues a recall for nearly 230,000 vehicles over brake pistons

This seems like the same issue that plagued some of Fiat Chrysler's braking systems last month, but the fix appears simple.

2018 GMC TerrainEnlarge Image

The 2018 GMC Terrain is one of the vehicles affected by this wide-ranging brake recall.

 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It looks like the recall fairy is spending its summer in Detroit this year because General Motors just issued a recall for 210,628 vehicles in the US and 19,385 vehicles in Canada over reports that improperly chromed rear brake pistons are causing gas to form in the braking system's hydraulic circuit leading to a soft, spongy brake pedal.

If you're a particularly eagle-eyed reader, then you might be thinking, "Hey, that sounds familiar. Why does that sound familiar? What gives?" Well, friend, that's because Fiat Chrysler recalled 154,000 Dodge and Jeep vehicles for the something that sounds identical just a few weeks ago.

The brake calipers in question appear to have come from the ZF group in Germany, which reports that it is also looking into its calipers that were equipped on Audi, BMW and Volkswagen vehicles.

For the GM recall, the vehicles affected are the 2018 and 2019 model years of Chevy Bolt, Cruze, Equinox, Impala, Malibu and Volt. Also affected are the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac XTS and GMC Terrain.

Latest Reviews
2018 Lexus RX 350L: A compromised three-row crossover
2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance: Unholy quick, but still incomplete
2018 Jaguar E-Pace: So much fun, so many annoyances
Next Article: VinFast shows off first sedan, SUV ahead of official Paris debut