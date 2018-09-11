GM issues a recall for nearly 230,000 vehicles over brake pistons

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It looks like the recall fairy is spending its summer in Detroit this year because General Motors just issued a recall for 210,628 vehicles in the US and 19,385 vehicles in Canada over reports that improperly chromed rear brake pistons are causing gas to form in the braking system's hydraulic circuit leading to a soft, spongy brake pedal.

If you're a particularly eagle-eyed reader, then you might be thinking, "Hey, that sounds familiar. Why does that sound familiar? What gives?" Well, friend, that's because Fiat Chrysler recalled 154,000 Dodge and Jeep vehicles for the something that sounds identical just a few weeks ago.

The brake calipers in question appear to have come from the ZF group in Germany, which reports that it is also looking into its calipers that were equipped on Audi, BMW and Volkswagen vehicles.

For the GM recall, the vehicles affected are the 2018 and 2019 model years of Chevy Bolt, Cruze, Equinox, Impala, Malibu and Volt. Also affected are the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac XTS and GMC Terrain.