2017 Volkswagen e-Golf has more power, more range, better economy

Increasing horsepower can sometimes come at a detriment to fuel economy or, in the case of electric cars, overall range. But not the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf!

Volkswagen revised its electric Golf for 2017, and while the interior and exterior received some new bits, the important updates are under the skin. A new 100-kW electric motor puts out 134 horsepower, compared to the 2016 model's 115 horsepower. Torque is up, too, from 199 pound-feet to 214.

60 mph now arrives in 9.3 seconds, and the top speed improves to a blistering 93 mph.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

While more power usually reduces overall range, that's not the case here. Volkswagen also increased the 2017 e-Golf's battery capacity. Moving from 24.2 kWh to 35.8 kWh improves range from 83 miles to 125, an increase of 50 percent. SE and SEL Premium trims also receive a standard 7.2-kW onboard charger, which can fully charge the battery using a 240-volt outlet in about six hours.

Both range and power are up, but that's not all. EPA-estimated fuel economy is up, too. The 2016 e-Golf achieved 126 MPGe city, 105 MPGe highway and 116 MPGe combined. The 2017 e-Golf bumps the numbers up to 126, 111 and 119, respectively. It's not a huge change, but it's still a move in the right direction.

Other changes to the 2017 e-Golf include a sleeker front fascia and new headlights. Inside, buyers can opt for a 12.3-inch display that replaces the gauge cluster, as well as a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control.

The 2017 e-Golf goes on sale this spring.

