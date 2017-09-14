2017 Volkswagen e-Golf finally goes on sale with $31,315 base price

The 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf will officially go on sale tomorrow at a base price of $31,315 for an abbreviated model year. Pricing includes $820 for destination charges.

Originally slated to launch this past spring, the delayed electric hatchback may have just been worth the wait with improvements to power, range and styling. A new 100-kW electric motor puts out 134 horsepower, compared to the 2016 model's 115 horsepower. Torque is up, too, from 199 pound-feet to 214.

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow

With the extra muscle, the e-Golf now reaches 60 mph in 9.6 seconds, and top speed improves to 85 mph.

Helping to bump up range is an updated lithium-ion battery with a 35.8 kWh capacity, up from 24.2 kWh that was found in the 2016 model. Driving range climbs from 83 miles to 125. A 7.2-kW onboard charger is now standard on all trim levels, which can fully charge the e-Golf's battery with a 240-volt outlet in less than six hours according to VW.

EPA-estimated fuel economy also sees a small improvement with 126 MPGe city, 111 MPGe highway and 119 MPGe combined ratings. The 2016 e-Golf achieved 126 MPGe city, 105 MPGe highway and 116 MPGe combined.

Rounding out the 2017 alterations is a new front fascia and fenders, while the cabin gets revised seat trim.