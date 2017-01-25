2017 Nissan Titan flounders in latest IIHS crash test

Up Next Watch how an engine warms up, thanks to a thermal camera

The pickup truck segment is having a tough time conforming to the slew of new safety tests from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The Nissan Titan's latest crash test hasn't helped matters any.

Nissan's new Titan pickup did not fare well in the IIHS small-overlap crash test. It's one of the group's most difficult tests, where a vehicle contacts a barrier with only a small portion of the vehicle taking the brunt of the hit. For its efforts, the Titan earned a score of "Marginal."

The specifics from the small-overlap test don't sound so great. The test created a cabin intrusion measuring 11 inches, which means left lower leg injuries would be likely in a real-world crash under similar conditions. Right lower leg injuries would also be possible.

Thankfully, there's better news for the Titan in other IIHS metrics. It scored "Good" in the four other tests -- moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints. It scored "Marginal" for headlight coverage, and like many other pickups, it lacks forward crash prevention systems.

The Titan is not alone in its struggles to beat the small-overlap test. In fact, only three pickups earn "Good" ratings in all five of the IIHS' crash tests. Only one, Honda's Ridgeline, earned the Top Safety Pick+ designation, which requires some degree of forward crash prevention, be it optional or standard.