2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid undercuts Toyota RAV4 by almost $3,000

When Nissan unveiled the refreshed 2017 Rogue crossover, it finally rolled out a hybrid version. Now, we have an idea of how much it costs, and the answer is, "Not too much."

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid starts at $26,240 for the SV grade with front-wheel drive. The SV trim includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, roof rails, a power driver's seat and dual-zone climate control. If you prefer all-wheel drive, the price jumps to $27,590.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

If you want something a bit fancier, that's what the $31,160 SL trim is for. It adds leather seats, a 360-degree camera setup, a heated steering wheel, larger wheels, a motion-activated trunk and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bose speakers and satellite radio. Adding all-wheel drive to the SL trim bumps the price up to $32,510.

Fuel economy depends on the number of driven wheels. Front-wheel-drive models achieve an EPA-estimated 33 mpg city and 35 mpg highway. Adding two more driven wheels reduces those figures to 31 mpg city and 34 mpg highway. Both variants have a net output of 176 horsepower.

For the safety-conscious in our midst, the Rogue Hybrid can be optioned with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and autonomous emergency braking, but that's part of a separate package that adds more than $1,000 to the bill.

This undercuts the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which starts at $29,030, by $2,790, which is not a small chunk of change. It's not the least expensive hybrid crossover by a long shot, though -- the 2017 Kia Niro starts at $22,890, but you do get quite a bit less kit, although the Niro's base infotainment offering is more capable than Nissan's.

The 2017 Rogue Hybrid is on sale right now in 18 states in Nissan's West, Northwest and Mountain regions. It will expand to nationwide availability this coming spring.