2017 Honda CR-V earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Equip your 2017 Honda CR-V with its suite of safety systems and LED headlights, and you'll have one heck of a safe car in your garage.

The 2017 CR-V just earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's Top Safety Pick+ award, the highest safety accolade a car can earn. It joins the Ridgeline, Accord sedan and Pilot, all of which have also earned Top Safety Pick+.

Enlarge Image Honda

In order to achieve this award, a car must achieve a score of "Good" in five IIHS crash tests, including the new and somewhat difficult small-overlap front crash test. Headlight capabilities now factor into the award, as well, and the CR-V earned a score of "Acceptable" with its optional LED headlights, which are available on higher trims.

The CR-V also earned a score of "Superior" for its front crash protection. This is thanks to the Honda Sensing suite of active and passive safety systems, which is standard on EX and above trims. It includes forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, the two systems key to a good score from the IIHS.

Honda also has three vehicles with a Top Safety Pick award, which is just below Top Safety Pick+. They include the Accord Coupe, Civic Coupe and Civic Sedan, when equipped with Honda Sensing.

The 2017 CR-V is already in dealerships, and its starting price is $24,045.