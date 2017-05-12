2017 Honda Civic Type Rs spotted on a truck headed... somewhere

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is one of the most interesting cars to come to the US in years, so of course the public is going to be pretty darn excited about it. So much so, in fact, that we're getting reports about random trucks filled with 'em.

A reader who chose to remain anonymous for some reason (Honda doesn't have secret police or anything) sent us these pictures of multiple 2017 Honda Civic Type Rs being shipped across the country. The photos don't show us anything we haven't already seen, unless you count that one shot of the Type R's triple-tailpipe muffler, but the pictures are too small to start nit-picking welds or anything like that.

The media won't get a crack at the Type R until June, when we head to Montreal to take them around a certain track I'm not sure if I'm allowed to mention. With the drive event still weeks away, it left us wondering where the cars are headed. The photographer said these pictures were taken somewhere in the Midwest.

Davis Adams to the rescue! The Honda spokesman told Roadshow that these are, in fact, likely the examples the media will drive in Montreal next month. However, before they head yonder Canada way, they're going to Honda's R&D facility in Ohio for a premedia shakedown. Can you tell we're excited? It's not too obvious, is it?