2017 Ford Explorer recalled for sharp seat frames that can cut drivers

Enlarge Image Ford

File this one under really obscure recalls. On Friday, Ford said it plans to recall a few hundred-thousand Explorer models for sharp seat frame edges that can cut passengers.

So far, Ford said it's aware of 31 hand injuries due to the strangely sharp seat edges and the problem affects a total of 311,907 Explorers from the 2017 model year. The recall only affects models with power seats.

The automaker said the seats feature an improperly coined seat-frame edge that leaves a sharp point. Drivers and passengers could come in contact with the sharp edge when reaching between the power seat and center console. All models with the odd defect were built between February 2016 and October 2017.

Naturally, don't go trying to cut yourself on the seats now. Ford will require owners to take their Explorer to a dealer where a technician will install flocked tape over the sharp edge and tab. Passengers will never even see it since it will cover the inside tab of the power seat frame.

Until then, use caution when rummaging around that area with exposed hands. Or keep bandages onboard.