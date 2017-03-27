2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel's 702-mile range can make for some crazy road trips

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel promises stellar fuel economy, which means you can drive pretty darn far on a single tank. But what sort of trouble can you get into along the way? Luckily, there's a website for that.

Chevrolet has teamed up with Roadtrippers.com to show just what owners can find within 702 miles of home, which happens to be the vehicle's range on a single tank of gas. From my house in Ferndale, Michigan, I can reach as far east as the border of Maine and New Hampshire, and as far west as most of Iowa.

Roadtrippers.com features a number of unique filters, so if you're angling for hunting down something specific, you can find it. Whether it's campgrounds, vacation rentals, spooky places, wacky roadside attractions, casinos or scenic drives, you can search for it and plan a road trip to visit it. Sadly, it doesn't include a filter for seeking out gas stations with diesel pumps. Naturally, however, a 702-mile radius means you'll have plenty of browsing before having to commit to something.

It's worth noting that the 702-mile range and 52-mpg highway rating only extend to the Cruze Diesel when it's equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. With a nine-speed automatic, the highway fuel economy is a still-commendable 47 mpg. Oddly, its fuel economy in the city is 31 mpg with the automatic and 30 mpg with the manual, both of which are barely better than the Cruze with a gas engine.

The Cruze Diesel isn't particularly expensive, so your road trips won't be limited to finding cheap loaves of bread and bags of rice. When it goes on sale this year, it'll start at $24,670 with a manual and $26,270 with the automatic. If you load the model with every available option, it'll still cost less than $30,000.

Even if you're not interested in the Chevrolet Cruze Diesel, I'd suggest giving this website a spin. I'd never heard of Roadtrippers.com prior to this, and I've already spent a half-day figuring out which public art installations are worth my time.

