It'll cost you $40,995 to get gloriously dirty with Chevy's Colorado ZR2

Midsize widebody pickup looks to be one tough mudder.

Chevrolet
Trucks

Looking to go bombing down fire trails and leap lizards in the desert? You'll need at least $40,995 if you want to do that in Chevrolet's new 2017 Colorado ZR2.

That's a pretty thick wedge of cash for a midsize pickup, more than twice the price of a base Colorado, in fact. Then again, the ZR2 looks to be an awful lot of truck, and it'd probably cost a lot more to try to piece one together using the aftermarket. As Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director, points out, that's also "more than $2,500 less than the next closest comparable vehicle." Presumably Piszar is referring to the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, the ZR2's chief analogue, which runs $42,960 when equipped with an automatic transmission (the ZR2 isn't available with a manual).

Although they're larger, this new ZR2 will likely be cross-shopped against full-size off-road-minded trucks like the Ram Rebel and the almighty Ford F-150 Raptor, a model that's nearly $50,000.

Excellent for climbing fake rocks. Fear not, the ZR2 should do the same with real ones, too.

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

You really can get an in-bed spare-tire carrier.

In truth, the Colorado ZR2 looks like it offers even more high-speed off-road capability than what's presently available in midsize truck realm, but the proof will be in the inevitable comparison tests. For now, I do know that the truck looks tremendously promising, what with its widened stance, trick Multimatic Spool-Valve shocks, electronic locking front/rear differentials and full complement of underbody armor.

It will be particularly interesting to see what the take rate is on the Colorado ZR2's class-exclusive diesel option, which bins the standard 3.6-liter gas V6 with 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque in favor of a 2.8-liter Duramax V6 generating 186 hp and 369 pound-feet.

Me? I want to know how much the optional in-bed spare-tire mount costs, because my inner video-game-playing child is ready to recreate Ivan Stewart's Super Off Road in real life, albeit with something wearing a Bowtie on the front.

The ZR2 hits Chevy dealers this spring.

