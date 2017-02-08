It'll cost you $40,995 to get gloriously dirty with Chevy's Colorado ZR2

Looking to go bombing down fire trails and leap lizards in the desert? You'll need at least $40,995 if you want to do that in Chevrolet's new 2017 Colorado ZR2.

That's a pretty thick wedge of cash for a midsize pickup, more than twice the price of a base Colorado, in fact. Then again, the ZR2 looks to be an awful lot of truck, and it'd probably cost a lot more to try to piece one together using the aftermarket. As Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director, points out, that's also "more than $2,500 less than the next closest comparable vehicle." Presumably Piszar is referring to the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, the ZR2's chief analogue, which runs $42,960 when equipped with an automatic transmission (the ZR2 isn't available with a manual).

Although they're larger, this new ZR2 will likely be cross-shopped against full-size off-road-minded trucks like the Ram Rebel and the almighty Ford F-150 Raptor, a model that's nearly $50,000.

Enlarge Image Chris Paukert/Roadshow

Chris Paukert/Roadshow

In truth, the Colorado ZR2 looks like it offers even more high-speed off-road capability than what's presently available in midsize truck realm, but the proof will be in the inevitable comparison tests. For now, I do know that the truck looks tremendously promising, what with its widened stance, trick Multimatic Spool-Valve shocks, electronic locking front/rear differentials and full complement of underbody armor.

It will be particularly interesting to see what the take rate is on the Colorado ZR2's class-exclusive diesel option, which bins the standard 3.6-liter gas V6 with 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque in favor of a 2.8-liter Duramax V6 generating 186 hp and 369 pound-feet.

Me? I want to know how much the optional in-bed spare-tire mount costs, because my inner video-game-playing child is ready to recreate Ivan Stewart's Super Off Road in real life, albeit with something wearing a Bowtie on the front.

The ZR2 hits Chevy dealers this spring.