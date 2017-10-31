2015 Subaru WRX models recalled over hot stereos

Subaru of America is recalling select examples of its 2015 WRX and WRX STI sport sedans owing to a possible fire risk. Some 9,178 models optioned with a factory-installed subwoofer for the audio system are covered in the campaign.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notice, loose items in the cargo area could cause the subwoofer's wiring to touch the speaker's metal frame, a situation that may trigger an electrical short. In that condition, overheating of the subwoofer could occur, which may lead to a fire.

The fix sounds simple -- Subaru dealers will inspect the subwoofer wires and fit a wire retainer clip or replace the subwoofer assembly as necessary. All fixes will be carried out free of charge.

The automaker will notify WRX and WRX STI owners subject to the recall, but concerned parties can call Subaru customer service at 1-800-782-2783 to get more information sooner.

There's no word of any fires or injuries related to the recall in the US, but the news follows a similar Australian campaign announced earlier in October. That safety action was reportedly triggered after a WRX caught fire in Tasmania.