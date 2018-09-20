Nissan issues an ABS pump recall for 215,000 cars and SUVs

Enlarge Image Nissan

Nissan has issued a recall for approximately 215,000 2015-2018 vehicles because of a faulty anti-lock brake system (ABS) pump seal that can leak brake fluid onto a circuit board, causing an electrical short and potentially a fire, according to paperwork filed with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday.

The affected models include the 2015-2017 Nissan Murano, 2016-2017 Nissan Maxima, 2017-2018 Nissan Pathfinder and the 2017 Infiniti QX60. The 2016 Murano was recalled previously for a similar issue.

Nissan estimates that approximately 56 percent of these models have the faulty pump and are advising drivers who see their ABS light stay on for more than 10 seconds after startup to not drive the vehicle and to park it outside.

Nissan representatives confirmed to Roadshow in an email that the company will start notifying owners of affected vehicles and its dealership network will start the process of inspecting and replacing the faulty pump beginning in October.